Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Price Target Cut to $9.50

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BGFV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 148,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $160.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.73.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $238.31 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $5,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 335.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 142,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 171.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

