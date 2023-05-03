BGSF (BGSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect BGSF to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

BGSF Stock Performance

NYSE BGSF opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. BGSF has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

Institutional Trading of BGSF

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in providing consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.