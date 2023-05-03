BGSF (BGSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect BGSF to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
BGSF Stock Performance
NYSE BGSF opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. BGSF has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
BGSF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.
Institutional Trading of BGSF
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BGSF Company Profile
BGSF, Inc engages in providing consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings.
Further Reading
