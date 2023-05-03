BGSF (BGSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

BGSF (NYSE:BGSFGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect BGSF to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

BGSF Stock Performance

NYSE BGSF opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. BGSF has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

Institutional Trading of BGSF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in providing consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Further Reading

Earnings History for BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.