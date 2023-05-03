BGC Partners, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 58.5% annually over the last three years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 519,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.62.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 47.25%. The firm had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,006,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

