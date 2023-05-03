Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.69

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 161317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Berry Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $518.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

Berry Increases Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

