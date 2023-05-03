Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

