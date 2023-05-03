Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

DG stock opened at $220.24 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

