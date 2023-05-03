Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,725 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 633,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.