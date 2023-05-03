Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 11,859 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.10% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

