Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

USMV opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.