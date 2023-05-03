Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

