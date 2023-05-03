Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 71.93% of First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNGE opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.43.

The First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (BNGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Streaming & Gaming index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies around the globe that are actively involved in content streaming, eSports, and iGaming. BNGE was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

