Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

