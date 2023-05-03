Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

