Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

