Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 277 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

