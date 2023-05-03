Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.21. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

