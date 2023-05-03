Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 31.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

