Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $163,000 Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Globant by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $152.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.19. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.60.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

