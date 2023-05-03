Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 2,608 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

