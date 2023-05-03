Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE RBA opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

