Bend DAO (BEND) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.49 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $98.49 million and $811,800.92 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

