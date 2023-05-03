BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.51

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1553850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

BELLUS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -145.10 and a beta of 1.55.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

