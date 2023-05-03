Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,448,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,432,000 after purchasing an additional 131,746 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

