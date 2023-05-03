Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,171,000 after purchasing an additional 423,441 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 165,988 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $377.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.25 and a 200 day moving average of $364.48.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
