Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 91,162 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth $4,182,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 61,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAPR opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $450.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

