Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $495,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

