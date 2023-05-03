Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $118.17 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 29.4% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $118,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $404.20 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.00 and a 12-month high of $411.54. The company has a market cap of $384.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.60.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

