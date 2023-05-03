Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $480,740,000 after buying an additional 97,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Price Performance

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

