Beck Bode LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 332,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCEF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 37,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.