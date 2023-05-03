Beck Bode LLC Sells 5,875 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments makes up 1.5% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,925 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after buying an additional 331,352 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after buying an additional 274,182 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after buying an additional 263,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 550,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 98,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.49. 305,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,763. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

