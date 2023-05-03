Beck Bode LLC Sells 444 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Beck Bode LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.53% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,187,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 982,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,395 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the period.

Shares of JPSE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,623. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $340.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

