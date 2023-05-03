Beck Bode LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BCE by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,160 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BCE by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after buying an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 274,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

