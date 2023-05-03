Beck Bode LLC Invests $5.72 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000. PDD comprises 1.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Trading Down 0.6 %

PDD stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.74. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

