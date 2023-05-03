Beck Bode LLC Invests $3.78 Million in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 67,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

