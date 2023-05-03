Beck Bode LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 2.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.21 and a 200 day moving average of $380.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.