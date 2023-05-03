Beck Bode LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Beck Bode LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.78% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

FDRR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.