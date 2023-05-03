Beck Bode LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,512,336.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,957. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.37. 269,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,798. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

