Beck Bode LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 297.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $9.94 on Wednesday, hitting $808.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $790.29 and a 200-day moving average of $756.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,055 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

