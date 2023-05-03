BCGM Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.19. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

