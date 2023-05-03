BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 333 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,243 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

