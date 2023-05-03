BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. American Trust raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,390.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.83 and a 200-day moving average of $190.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,290 shares of company stock valued at $22,547,905. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.