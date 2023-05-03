BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$65.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.25.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

BCE Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:BCE opened at C$65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77. BCE has a 12 month low of C$55.66 and a 12 month high of C$70.53. The company has a market cap of C$59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.73.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.30 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2888889 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.967 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.