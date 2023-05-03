BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$65.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.25.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

BCE Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:BCE opened at C$65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77. BCE has a 12 month low of C$55.66 and a 12 month high of C$70.53. The company has a market cap of C$59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.73.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.30 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2888889 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.967 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

