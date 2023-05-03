BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 4.4 %

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BCB Bancorp news, insider David Roque Garcia bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 4,123 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,851.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Roque Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,952 shares of company stock worth $338,795. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 381.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

