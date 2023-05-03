BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €38.45 ($42.25) and last traded at €38.80 ($42.64). Approximately 9,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.05 ($42.91).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.