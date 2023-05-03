Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Lifted by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,888 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 20,286 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.