Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 100,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BBSI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.13. 4,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,239. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $565.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

