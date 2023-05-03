Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 129,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $176.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $36.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,334.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $97,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,912 shares of company stock worth $829,467. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

