Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) & Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oak Valley Bancorp and Bank7 are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 34.30% 25.40% 1.51% Bank7 35.11% 24.10% 2.13%

Volatility and Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oak Valley Bancorp and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bank7 has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.90%. Given Bank7’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Bank7 has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Bank7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $66.77 million 3.00 $22.90 million $3.62 6.69 Bank7 $72.37 million 2.97 $29.64 million $3.58 6.56

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank7 beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

