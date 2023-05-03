Bank of America Cuts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $103.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,165,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

