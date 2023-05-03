Bank of America Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $100.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

CF stock opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

